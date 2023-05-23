Wamego Police warn of scammer spoofing agency phone number

FILE
FILE(Pixabay)
By Sarah Motter
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 7:38 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAMEGO, Kan. (WIBW) - The Wamego Police Department has warned residents that a scammer has begun to spoof the agency’s phone number in an attempt to defraud residents.

The Wamego Police Department says that on Monday evening, May 22, officials took a report of fraud after a thief spoofed the agency’s number and identified themselves as an officer with the department.

WPD noted that officers will never ask anyone for payment via telephone. If someone does call and claims to be an officer, residents should ask to meet at the station if their identity remains unclear. The station is located at 408 Elm St.

To contact the Wamego Police Department, residents can dial 785-456-9553.

