USD 372 Silver Lake holds ribbon cutting for new offices and renovations

Silver Lake Unified School District (USD) 372 held a ribbon cutting to commemorate new district...
Silver Lake Unified School District (USD) 372 held a ribbon cutting to commemorate new district offices and renovations.(Silver Lake Police Department)
By Shayndel Jones
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 4:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SILVER LAKE, Kan. (WIBW) - Silver Lake Unified School District (USD) 372 held a ribbon cutting on Tuesday to commemorate its new district offices and renovations.

Officials announced USD 372 has new district offices at 400 E. Pottawatomie St. in Silver Lake and the Greater Topeka Partnership was on site to celebrate with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

According to officials, the newly renovated building was just shy of $1.5 million. Superintendent Brad Womack of Silver Lake USD 372 says the big difference between the newly renovated building and the previous offices is a training room or meeting room for staff members and a board room for the school board.

“It centralizes all of our administrative services for running the district, No. 1,” Womack said. “No. 2, it brings an old building that has been here since 1954 back to life where it stood basically as a storage building for the last 15 years for the most part and the namesake on the building is impactful to this community.”

This new building also pays tribute to the district’s first superintendent, Paul Snavley, as officials named the new facility the Snavley Education Center. Womack believes Snavley left a lasting impact on the students he looked after and on the community he served for several years.

”Mr. Snavley was our first superintendent of schools here in the mid-to-late 1960s, had a profound impact on a lot of students who came through,” Womack said. “He was the first principal to work in this building. Again, he wasn’t just impactful to the school, he was impactful to the entire community.”

Superintendent Womack also sees this change as an opportunity to expand or add programs in the offices recently vacated by the district.

“I think the big thing [the public] will see is the opportunity for us to expand some programs in the different buildings because we vacated space,” said Womack. “Those elementary, and junior/senior high school buildings have a little bit of space where we are now looking at what are the next programs that we want to either add or expand on.”

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dozens of untagged lines, set lines and a television are found at Fall River Reservoir on...
Dozens of untagged lines, TV found at Kansas reservoir prompt second warning
A sign hangs on the entrance of the Rolling Hills Missile Silo.
$1.3 million missile silo hits the real estate market in Central Kansas
Top from left to right: Sara O'Brien, Justin Kaberline, Kelly Kaberline. Bottom: Al Kelley,...
5 arrested after drugs found in 3 vehicles in separate Topeka traffic stops
Sean M. Reese
Attempted murder suspect turns himself in after homemade explosives found
FILE
Jackson Co. detainee found unresponsive in cell, pronounced dead

Latest News

Flint Hills Discovery Center and Sunset Zoo in Manhattan, Kan., are two of the attractions...
Sunflower Summer program provides summer enrichment for students
Travis Lamb and Deborah Ortega give an overview of events for the upcoming Fiesta Topeka.
Fiesta Topeka gearing up for 90th anniversary celebration
Travis Lamb and Deborah Ortega give an overview of events for the upcoming Fiesta Topeka.
Fiesta Topeka gearing up for 90th anniversary celebration
Living the Dream, Inc. received a $1,000 gift from Patterson Legal.
Living the Dream, Inc. gets scholarship funding boost from Patterson Gives Back
Living the Dream, Inc. received a $1,000 gift from Patterson Legal.
Living the Dream, Inc. gets scholarship funding boost from Patterson Gives Back