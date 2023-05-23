Tuesday forecast: Dry and mild

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Today will be the last day that confidence is high that it will be dry. After today, the chance for showers and storms does exist at times almost everyday. Doesn’t mean it will rain everyday since most of the rain chances will be isolated to scattered at best, not widespread but a weather pattern to monitor.

Taking Action:

Latest indications are that the higher rain and storm chances tomorrow and Thursday will be during the afternoon hours. Uncertainty exists on specific location of where the rain and storms will be so make sure to keep the WIBW app handy and be checking the radar if you do have outdoor plans.

Any storms that do develop: Lightning and locally heavy rain are the hazards, no severe weather. With that said you need to seek shelter and head inside if you hear thunder or see lightning, don’t wait until it starts raining.

Uncertainty exists Friday into the holiday weekend on specific details on whether or not it will rain so keep checking back daily for updates.



The cool mornings and mild afternoons do look to continue despite slightly warmer temperatures for both the low and high compared to the past couple days. Generally speaking highs will be in the upper 70s to mid 80s with lows in the mid 50s-low 60s and the only factors that could lead to temperatures being outside of this range would be rain and cloud cover.

Normal High: 79/Normal Low: 58 (WIBW)

Today: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the low-mid 80s. Winds SE 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Mostly Clear. Lows in the mid 50s-low 60s. Winds become calm.

Tomorrow: Increasing Clouds. Can’t rule out showers/storms in the afternoon. Highs in the low-mid 80s. WInds E 5-10 mph.

Short term models have the storms diminishing shortly after sunset however some medium and long range models keep at least a low chance for rain through the night. Will keep the chance of rain in the 8 day for now but be aware that it’s possible it may be dry if storms do diminish by sunset.

Will monitor another chance for afternoon storms on Thursday with highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

Friday through the holiday weekend remains a bit more uncertain with respect to rain chances. This is especially true on Saturday. One model has scattered showers/storms while the other model keeps the area dry. Higher confidence (at least from the latest model updates) keeps the rest of the holiday weekend dry before the chance for storms returns Tuesday afternoon.

