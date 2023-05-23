Suspect sought after $5K in destruction discovered at Blue Earth Plaza

By Sarah Motter
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 11:54 AM CDT
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials are searching for the person who caused $5,000 in destruction at Blue Earth Plaza in Manhattan.

The Riley County Police Department Activity Report indicates that around 10:45 a.m. on Monday, May 22, officials were called to the 400 block of S. 3rd St. in Manhattan with reports of vandalism.

When officials arrived, they said they found an unknown suspect had damaged the Expoxy pebble flooring in the water area of Blue Earth Plaza. The crime cost the city about $5,000.

Anyone with information about the crime has been asked to report to RCPD at 785-537-2112 or the Manhattan Riley Co. Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777.

