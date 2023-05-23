Police respond to scene near elementary school, cannot share information due to investigation

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka police were in a north Topeka neighborhood near an elementary school Monday morning but cannot comment further on why they were in the area.

13 NEWS viewers reported seeing several law enforcement vehicles around the 1400 block of NE Jefferson, roughly four blocks from Quincy Elementary, on Monday, May 22.

The Topeka Police Department said it could not release further information due to the ongoing nature of the investigation.

A spokesperson with USD 501 Topeka Public Schools said while there was no threat to the school, they did keep students and staff inside as a precaution while police responded.

