One sent to hospital after motorcycle-van crash along Highway 75

FILE
FILE(KWCH)
By Sarah Motter
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 11:14 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
JACKSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - One person has been taken to a Topeka hospital following a motorcycle-van crash on Highway 75 north of Mayetta.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, May 23, that officials have been called to the area of Highway 75 and 190th Rd. with reports of a 2-vehicle collision including a motorcycle and a van.

Officials said the Kansas Highway Patrol and Prairie Band Potawatomi Nation Police joined them on the scene to help investigate.

The Sheriff’s Office indicated one driver has been taken to a Topeka hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Currently, both the north and south lanes of the highway remain open, however, drivers have been urged to travel with caution through the area as emergency crews remain on the scene.

