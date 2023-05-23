NASCAR reportedly looking into derogatory comments made on Bubba Wallace’s radio following race

NASCAR is investigating offensive comments made on Bubba Wallace's team radio following...
NASCAR is investigating offensive comments made on Bubba Wallace's team radio following Sunday's All-Star Race, reports say.(Chris Graythen / NASCAR)
By Travis Leder
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 12:25 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH WILKESBORO, N.C. (Gray News) - NASCAR is reportedly trying to find out who accessed Bubba Wallace’s radio channel following Sunday’s All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway in North Carolina.

Motorsport.com reports someone keyed into his team’s radio channel with an offensive message.

“Go back to where you came from you a******. You’re not wanted in NASCAR,” the person said, according to the racing website.

FOX Sports NASCAR reporter Bob Pockrass confirmed that Wallace didn’t hear the statement following his runner-up finish.

“It happens occasionally that someone not with a team taps into and gets on a team’s radio since they use public frequencies,” Pockrass tweeted.

Wallace is the only Black driver competing in the NASCAR Cup Series, and he has been one of the leading voices in the sport on racial issues. He efforts were among those that led to NASCAR banning the Confederate flag at races in 2020.

Kyle Larson finished first in Sunday’s winner-take-all event, which had a prize of $1 million. Wallace joked that he was the “best of the rest” after his result in the non-points exhibition event.

Wallace currently ranks 15th in the Cup Series standings after back-to-back top-five finishes.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.

Most Read

Dozens of untagged lines, set lines and a television are found at Fall River Reservoir on...
Dozens of untagged lines, TV found at Kansas reservoir prompt second warning
A sign hangs on the entrance of the Rolling Hills Missile Silo.
$1.3 million missile silo hits the real estate market in Central Kansas
Top from left to right: Sara O'Brien, Justin Kaberline, Kelly Kaberline. Bottom: Al Kelley,...
5 arrested after drugs found in 3 vehicles in separate Topeka traffic stops
Sean M. Reese
Attempted murder suspect turns himself in after homemade explosives found
FILE
West Topeka street closes as crews repair large water main break

Latest News

Raul Chavez, 60, was arrested and charged with unlawful restraint of a minor.
Man charged after trying to take 13-year-old girl from children’s play center, deputies say
(File) SUV uses the K-Tag lane on the Kansas Turnpike.
Kansas drivers reminded of travel tips ahead of Memorial Day weekend trips
The Clearinghouse award was given to the Douglas County Clerk's Elections Office for excellence...
Douglas County Clerk’s Election Office receives excellence in election administration
FILE - Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul delivers his remarks after being sworn to his...
Catholic clergy sexually abused Illinois kids far more often than church acknowledged, state finds
U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy testifies before the Senate Finance Committee on Capitol...
8 tips for parents and teens on social media use — from the US surgeon general