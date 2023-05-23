Motorcycle driver sent to hospital after speeding through interstate junction

FILE
FILE(MGN)
By Sarah Motter
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 6:50 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LENEXA, Kan. (WIBW) - The driver of a motorcycle was sent to the hospital after he sped through an interstate junction in Kansas City.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 8:15 p.m. on Monday, May 22, emergency crews were called to the area of westbound I-435/southbound I-35 junction in Lenexa with reports of a motorcycle crash.

When officials arrived, they said they found a 2004 Kawasaki motorcycle driven by Cody L. Page, 24, of Kingsville, Mo., had been headed west on I-435 and attempted to exit onto southbound I-35.

KHP noted that Page had been speeding as his bike veered to the right where he lost control and hit the outside bridge rail. Page was thrown from the bike and landed in the second lane.

Officials said the bike skidded to a stop on the inside shoulder.

Meanwhile, Page was taken to Overland Park Regional Medical Center with suspected serious injuries. He was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dozens of untagged lines, set lines and a television are found at Fall River Reservoir on...
Dozens of untagged lines, TV found at Kansas reservoir prompt second warning
A sign hangs on the entrance of the Rolling Hills Missile Silo.
$1.3 million missile silo hits the real estate market in Central Kansas
Sean M. Reese
Attempted murder suspect turns himself in after homemade explosives found
Top from left to right: Sara O'Brien, Justin Kaberline, Kelly Kaberline. Bottom: Al Kelley,...
5 arrested after drugs found in 3 vehicles in separate Topeka traffic stops
Travis Munsell
Man wanted for Oct. incident arrested after spotted at courthouse

Latest News

Travis Huffstutler
Weekend brawl lands Topeka man in jail after victim sent to hospital
FILE
Jackson Co. detainee found unresponsive in cell, pronounced dead
Dry today, storm chances the next couple days
Rock Creek Softball in state tournament for third straight year