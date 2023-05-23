Motorcycle driver sent to hospital after speeding through interstate junction

LENEXA, Kan. (WIBW) - The driver of a motorcycle was sent to the hospital after he sped through an interstate junction in Kansas City.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 8:15 p.m. on Monday, May 22, emergency crews were called to the area of westbound I-435/southbound I-35 junction in Lenexa with reports of a motorcycle crash.

When officials arrived, they said they found a 2004 Kawasaki motorcycle driven by Cody L. Page, 24, of Kingsville, Mo., had been headed west on I-435 and attempted to exit onto southbound I-35.

KHP noted that Page had been speeding as his bike veered to the right where he lost control and hit the outside bridge rail. Page was thrown from the bike and landed in the second lane.

Officials said the bike skidded to a stop on the inside shoulder.

Meanwhile, Page was taken to Overland Park Regional Medical Center with suspected serious injuries. He was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

