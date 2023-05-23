Memorial Day 2023 Services

In honor of those who made the ultimate sacrifice, local organizations will host events to remember Americans lost in military conflict.

EventTimeDayLocation
Sons of Union Veterans Remembrance Ceremony9 a.m.Saturday, May 27Civil War section of the Topeka Cemetery, 1601 SE 10th Ave., Topeka
Stories from the Grave10 a.m. to 1 p.m.Saturday, May 27Topeka Cemetery, 1601 SE 10th Ave., Topeka
Flags In for Memorial Day8 a.m.Sunday, May 28Fort Riley Post Cemetery, 191 Huebner Rd., Fort Riley
Kansas Memorial Day Services10 a.m.Monday, May 29Kansas Veterans’ Cemeteries at Fort Dodge, Fort Riley and Manhattan, WaKeeney and Winfield
Vietnam Veterans’ Annual Memorial Day Service10 a.m.Monday, May 29Section 96 of the Topeka Cemetery, 1601 SE 10th Ave., Topeka
Fort Riley Memorial Day Ceremony11:40 a.m.Monday, May 29Fort Riley Post Cemetery, 191 Huebner Rd., Fort Riley
Stories from the Grave11 a.m. to 2 p.m.Monday, May 29Topeka Cemetery, 1601 SE 10th Ave., Topeka
Memorial Day Weekend at Fort Larned10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.Saturday, May 27, through Monday, May 29Fort Larned, 1767 Highway 156, Larned

Closed organizations and businesses:

  • Topeka Metro - No buses will be in operation and administrative offices will be closed. Regular schedules will resume on Tuesday.

To add an event or closure, email the event, date, time and location HERE.

