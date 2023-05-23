Memorial Day 2023 Services

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - In honor of those who made the ultimate sacrifice, local organizations will host events to remember Americans lost in military conflict.

Event Time Day Location Sons of Union Veterans Remembrance Ceremony 9 a.m. Saturday, May 27 Civil War section of the Topeka Cemetery, 1601 SE 10th Ave., Topeka Stories from the Grave 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, May 27 Topeka Cemetery, 1601 SE 10th Ave., Topeka Flags In for Memorial Day 8 a.m. Sunday, May 28 Fort Riley Post Cemetery, 191 Huebner Rd., Fort Riley Kansas Memorial Day Services 10 a.m. Monday, May 29 Kansas Veterans’ Cemeteries at Fort Dodge, Fort Riley and Manhattan, WaKeeney and Winfield Vietnam Veterans’ Annual Memorial Day Service 10 a.m. Monday, May 29 Section 96 of the Topeka Cemetery, 1601 SE 10th Ave., Topeka Fort Riley Memorial Day Ceremony 11:40 a.m. Monday, May 29 Fort Riley Post Cemetery, 191 Huebner Rd., Fort Riley Stories from the Grave 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday, May 29 Topeka Cemetery, 1601 SE 10th Ave., Topeka Memorial Day Weekend at Fort Larned 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday, May 27, through Monday, May 29 Fort Larned, 1767 Highway 156, Larned

Closed organizations and businesses:

Topeka Metro - No buses will be in operation and administrative offices will be closed. Regular schedules will resume on Tuesday.

To add an event or closure, email the event, date, time and location HERE.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.