Man accused of attempting to murder Lawrence woman booked into jail

Sean M. Reese
Sean M. Reese(Lawrence Police Department)
By Sarah Motter
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 7:47 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - The man accused of attempting to murder a Lawrence woman as homemade explosives were found in her home and she was stabbed has been booked into jail.

Douglas County booking records indicate that Sean M. Reese, 38, of Baldwin City, was arrested around 11:30 a.m. on Monday following an interview with detectives.

Reese stands accused of attempted murder following an overnight stabbing between Sunday and Monday in the 1300 block of Rhode Island St. The Lawrence Police Department said the female victim was stabbed several times and rushed to a local hospital.

A resulting search warrant found homemade explosives Reese had planted in the woman’s home - which is located near a Lawrence middle school - which were likened to large commercial-grade fireworks.

Reese turned himself in to authorities on Monday shortly after officials notified the public they were searching for him. He was booked into the Douglas Co. Jail on attempted murder in the first degree - intentional and premeditated.

As of Tuesday, Reese remains behind bars with no bond listed.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dozens of untagged lines, set lines and a television are found at Fall River Reservoir on...
Dozens of untagged lines, TV found at Kansas reservoir prompt second warning
A sign hangs on the entrance of the Rolling Hills Missile Silo.
$1.3 million missile silo hits the real estate market in Central Kansas
Sean M. Reese
Attempted murder suspect turns himself in after homemade explosives found
Top from left to right: Sara O'Brien, Justin Kaberline, Kelly Kaberline. Bottom: Al Kelley,...
5 arrested after drugs found in 3 vehicles in separate Topeka traffic stops
FILE: Crystal methamphetamine
Oklahoma man arrested after meth, amphetamines found during traffic stop

Latest News

Officials are set to survey an area near K-4 on May 23, 2023.
Land survey scheduled around K-4 near Rock Creek for improvement proposal
FILE
Wamego Police warn of scammer spoofing agency phone number
Travis Huffstutler
Weekend brawl lands Topeka man in jail after victim sent to hospital
FILE
Motorcycle driver sent to hospital after speeding through interstate junction