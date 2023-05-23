Man accused of attempting to murder Lawrence woman booked into jail

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - The man accused of attempting to murder a Lawrence woman as homemade explosives were found in her home and she was stabbed has been booked into jail.

Douglas County booking records indicate that Sean M. Reese, 38, of Baldwin City, was arrested around 11:30 a.m. on Monday following an interview with detectives.

Reese stands accused of attempted murder following an overnight stabbing between Sunday and Monday in the 1300 block of Rhode Island St. The Lawrence Police Department said the female victim was stabbed several times and rushed to a local hospital.

A resulting search warrant found homemade explosives Reese had planted in the woman’s home - which is located near a Lawrence middle school - which were likened to large commercial-grade fireworks.

Reese turned himself in to authorities on Monday shortly after officials notified the public they were searching for him. He was booked into the Douglas Co. Jail on attempted murder in the first degree - intentional and premeditated.

As of Tuesday, Reese remains behind bars with no bond listed.

