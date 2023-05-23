Man accused of attempted murder in Kansas arrested in Colorado

HERINGTON, Kan. (WIBW) - The man accused of attempting to murder a Herington resident following a weekend stabbing was found and arrested during a traffic stop in Colorado.

The Herington Police Department says on Monday, May 22, an arrest warrant was issued for Coy Sherrill - or Coy Nowicki - for attempted murder in the second degree after a stabbing that happened earlier in May.

Officials said they were called to an area of the city on Thursday, May 18, with reports of a stabbing and when they arrived, they found one victim and started to provide medical care.

HPD noted that the first officer on the scene applied a tourniquet to the victim’s arm in order to control bleeding while medical personnel were en route. Dickinson Co. EMS took over when it arrived and the victim was taken to a nearby hospital for further treatment.

The Department said the Dickinson Co. Sheriff’s Office was also called to help find the suspect, identified as Sherrill, believed to have been on foot in the area. A K-9 was brought to help track him down as well as a drone and several deputies.

However, officials said Sherrill was not found after several hours of searching the area.

After tips were submitted to law enforcement in both Kansas and Colorado, HPD said Sherrill was found and taken into custody after he was identified as the passenger in a traffic stop in Silt, Co., on Monday.

Officials noted that Sherrill had multiple outstanding warrants in Colorado as well as the newly requested charges from the Herington incident.

As of 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Sherrill remains in the Garfield, Co., County Jail on four counts of misdemeanor failure to appear and a single count of misdemeanor fugitive from justice for his Kansas warrant. He remains confined on an $8,000 bond.

