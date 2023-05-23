Living the Dream, Inc. gets scholarship funding boost from Patterson Gives Back

Living the Dream, Inc. received a $1,000 gift from Patterson Legal
By Melissa Brunner
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 4:52 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka’s Living the Dream, Inc. plans a series of event each January to honor the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

But of all the gatherings and celebrations, Harriet Johnson is most proud of their efforts supporting area students with scholarships. Last year, she says the organization was able to gift 32 students with $1,000 scholarship awards. This year’s efforts got a boost when Harriet was presented a $1,000 check from Tyler Patterson of Patterson Legal through their Patterson Gives Back program.

Harriet said their scholarship winners are chosen for their academics and for an essay they must submit with their applications. Patterson said they are happy to assist with supporting students’ needs as they embark on their future journeys.

Watch the video to see the presentation. If you know of a deserving nonprofit, you can nominate them at https://pattersongivesback.org/.

