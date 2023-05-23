Land survey scheduled around K-4 near Rock Creek for improvement proposal

JEFFERSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Officials will begin to survey the land around K-4 over Rock Creek as an improvement proposal sets to gather information.

The Kansas Department of Transportation says that on Tuesday, May 23, crews will begin a field survey on the K-4 bridge over Rock Creek just east of Butler Rd. near Meriden.

KDOT noted that the survey is crucial to gather information for the detailed design of an improvement proposal. The survey is expected to be finished by June 15.

Officials indicated that Joe Bowen, P.S., Survey Project Manager, will head the survey. A member of the crew will first contact property owners or tenants for permission to enter their properties.

KDOT said survey activities will include using instruments on the ground to find locations of existing features in the survey corridor.

