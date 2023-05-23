Kansas law enforcement officers take their marks for yearly torch run

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Law enforcement officers in the Sunflower State are set to take their marks for the annual Special Olympics torch run.

Special Olympics Kansas announced on Tuesday, May 23, that officials with the Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office, Topeka Police Department, Kansas Highway Patrol, Washburn Univeristy Police Department and Shawnee Co. District Attorney’s Office are set for the annual Torch Run as the Special Olympics Kansas Flame of Hope passes through the Capital City.

Officials noted that the event is set to begin in Topeka at 9:30 a.m. on May 31 with a 2-mile run at the Law Enforcement Center. The run is part of a 1,600-mile journey the flame will travel across Kansas as part of the ceremonial 2023 Law Enforcement Torch Run.

Special Olympics indicated that torch runs are usually held leading up to the annual summer games in Wichita. Law enforcement officials raise awareness and money for the organization throughout the year as they participate in torch runs and events like Polar Plunges, Tip-a-Cop and Cover the Cruiser.

“For more than 40 years, the Law Enforcement Torch Run has been an integral part of the Special Olympics Movement,” Special Olympics Kansas President/CEO John Lair said. “What started right here in Kansas has become an annual tradition all around the world.”

Officials said more than 2,000 officials will take off on runs throughout the Sunflower State. In total, Kansas participants raised more than $500,000 for the organization in 2022.

Special Olympics said the final leg of the torch run will be held in Wichita on June 2 with the finish line set at Maize South High School during the Opening Ceremonies of the 2023 Summer Games.

To support the LETR Torch Run, click HERE.

