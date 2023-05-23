Kansas House Speaker reflects on 2023 session, tax debate

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The 2023 legislative session is in the books. It was one that ended in a flurry of vetoes and override votes - some successful, some not.

House Speaker Dan Hawkins, R-Wichita, returned to Eye on NE Kansas for a post-session briefing from his perspective as leader of the House Republicans.

Hawkins said he was pleased lawmakers were able to a pass the “Born Alive” bill and the “Fairness in Women’s Sports Act.” However, he said he was disappointed they could not pass a tax relief bill that included the flat income tax rate.

Watch the interview to hear Hawkins defend the House Republican positions, and for a statement from Gov. Kelly on the 2023 session.

