Kansas drivers reminded of travel tips ahead of Memorial Day weekend trips

(Kansas Turnpike Authority)
By Sarah Motter
Published: May. 23, 2023
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Turnpike Authority has reminded drivers of a few important travel tips as many prepare to take to roadways in the Sunflower State over Memorial Day weekend.

The Kansas Turnpike Authority says Memorial Day weekend symbolizes the unofficial start of the summer travel season and it wants to remind drivers to stay safe and take advantage of resources to ease the travel burden.

“Keep safety top-of-mind this holiday weekend and throughout the summer,” said Captain John Lehnherr, Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) Troop G (KTA) Commander. “Make sure you and your loved ones always buckle up when traveling, and never drive distracted or impaired. It’s also a good idea to confirm your vehicle is in good working condition before hitting the road.”

The KTA noted that routine maintenance, including tire checks, brake checks and looking at the battery, windshield wipers and fluid levels, can help prevent many travel incidents. However, should something go wrong, drivers can dial *582 to request roadside assistance on the Turnpike or *47 for help on other roadways.

Officials indicated that the Safety Assist Program, sponsored by Geico, helps travelers with free initial roadside assistance if an emergency comes up. The year-round program expands coverage during the summer travel season on the busiest sections of the Turnpike - Topeka to Kansas City and Wichita to the Oklahoma border.

“If summer travel includes trips throughout Kansas, Oklahoma, Texas or even Florida, we recommend paying tolls electronically with a K-TAG,” said Rachel Bell, KTA’s Business Services and Customer Relations Director. “Using a K-TAG means you pay the lowest toll rate plus the K-TAG sticker is free.”

The KTA also offered the following travel tips:

  • Consider getting a K-TAG and learning how tolling works on the Kansas Turnpike.
  • Check road conditions and construction prior to departure. Call 511 or visit www.KanDrive.org for Kansas travel information.
  • Stay informed of Kansas Turnpike roadway incidents by subscribing to KTA Alerts or by following @KansasTurnpike on Twitter.

