Jackson Co. detainee found unresponsive in cell, pronounced dead

FILE
FILE(Credit: Andrew Bardwell)
By Sarah Motter
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 6:22 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
JACKSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A resident detained in the Jackson Co. Jail has died after they were found unresponsive in their cell.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office announced that just before 3 a.m. on Tuesday, May 23, a detainee was found unresponsive in their cell at the Jackson Co. Jail by staff.

Officials said attempts to revive the resident by EMS were ultimately unsuccessful. The Kansas Bureau of Investigation has been contacted to investigate as per state law.

The Sheriff’s Office did not release the identity of the deceased detainee or any other details.

13 NEWS has contacted the KBI for further investigation.

