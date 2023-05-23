Four K-State students receive architectural engineering scholarships

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Four Kansas State University students have been awarded architectural engineering scholarships.

According to K-State, the four K-State architectural engineering students have been named recipients of the 2023-2024 Besal Fund Scholarships, garnering at total of $13,500 from the Besal Lighting Education Fund.

Scholarship awardees include:

Haylee Nicholas, junior in architectural engineering, Andale

Hannah Post, senior in architectural engineering, Ozawkie

Hayley Clinton, senior in architectural engineering, Nixa, Mo.

Riley Linn, master’s student in architectural engineering, Peculiar, Mo.

The Besal Fund awards scholarships each year to students with an interest in lighting design and the lighting industry in general.

Fred Hasler, professor and John W. and Dorothy M. Burke architectural engineering chair, is K-State’s Besal Fund liaison and supervisor of lighting-related courses in the department. Hasler shared a comment about the scholarship awardees.

“Each of the winners from K-State should be very proud of this accomplishment,” said Hasler. “This process is extremely competitive, and only a handful of institutions are even eligible to apply. The students receiving these merit-based scholarships have bright futures.”

K-State indicated scholarships for undergraduate and graduate students through the Besal Fund are available only to those who attend a qualified Besal campus. K-State - and the GE Johnson Department of Architectural Engineering and Construction Science in the Carl R. Ice College of Engineering - is one of five universities in the U.S. that is qualified because of its extensive offering of coursework related to lighting and lighting systems design.

According to K-State, the fund was established in honor of the late Robert J. Besal, whose career of more than 30 years in the lighting industry exemplified the high standards of knowledge, professionalism and service the Besal Fund aspires to encourage in today’s students. It was created to provide a continuing program to improve lighting education in illuminating engineering and to find and recognize top lighting students and encourage their pursuit of lighting industry careers.

