Former KU great Thomas Robinson to play in The Basketball Tournament

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - One of the most dominate big men in Kansas history will lace up his shoes with some former Jayhawk legends.

Robinson will suit for the KU’s alumni team called Mass Street. Robinson will join Tyshawn Taylor and Keith Langford while the Morris brothers will serve as the coaches.

They will compete in the Wichita Super Regional in July in the 64-team single elimination tournament where the winner takes home one million dollars.

Robinson was drafted fifth overall by the Kings back in 2012 and played with five teams before heading overseas for the 2017-2018 season. Robinson currently plays in Puerto Rico.

