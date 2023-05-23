Former KU great Thomas Robinson to play in The Basketball Tournament

FILE - This March 31, 2012 file photo shows Kansas forward Thomas Robinson celebrating with...
FILE - This March 31, 2012 file photo shows Kansas forward Thomas Robinson celebrating with fans after their 64-62 win over Ohio State during an NCAA Final Four semifinal college basketball tournament game in New Orleans. Robinson is a possible pick in the NBA Draft on June 28. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File)(David J. Phillip | AP)
By Vince Lovergine
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 8:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - One of the most dominate big men in Kansas history will lace up his shoes with some former Jayhawk legends.

Robinson will suit for the KU’s alumni team called Mass Street. Robinson will join Tyshawn Taylor and Keith Langford while the Morris brothers will serve as the coaches.

They will compete in the Wichita Super Regional in July in the 64-team single elimination tournament where the winner takes home one million dollars.

Robinson was drafted fifth overall by the Kings back in 2012 and played with five teams before heading overseas for the 2017-2018 season. Robinson currently plays in Puerto Rico.

