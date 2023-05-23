Fiesta Topeka gearing up for 90th anniversary celebration

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka’s Fiesta marks its 90th anniversary this year, with a few changes to go along with all the great traditions.

Fiesta Topeka chairperson Deborah Ortega and Travis Lamb, principal of Holy Family School, visited Eye on NE Kansas with an overview of what’s planned.

Ortega explained the Fiesta committee brainstormed how to rebrand for the 90th year. Part of the discussion was renaming the event Fiesta Topeka. It had been Fiesta Mexicana. She said the change reflects the desire to reinforce the connection between Topeka’s Mexican community and the greater Topeka community. The Fiesta itself will include many of the same great traditions, including the return of the parade, 5K run/walk and Fiesta royalty competition, plus the traditional food, art, music and dancing.

Lamb expressed his appreciation for the community’s support of Fiesta. It is the primary fundraiser for Holy Family School, which is the joint parish school for Our Lady of Guadalupe and Sacred Heart. He said the money raised from Fiesta helps with basic operations as well as special opportunities for their students.

Fiesta Topeka will be held July 18-22 at the Our Lady of Guadalupe church grounds.

Other activities:

June 10: Cornhole Tournament, Brass Rail

July 8: Kickoff event at Evergy Plaza, 5K Run/walk

July 15: Parade, Downtown Topeka; Coronation ball

July 21: Golf Tournament, Cypress Ridge

July 29-30: Pickleball Tournament

Find event details and the complete schedule at https://fiestatopeka.com/.

