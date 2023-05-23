Curfew set for Chapman park restrooms as officials search for vandals

CHAPMAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Park restrooms in Chapman will now close each night due to a rise in vandalism as officials continue to search for the culprit.

Officials with the City of Chapman say on Tuesday, May 23, that bathrooms in city parks will now close at 8 p.m. each night as they have become the targets of recent vandalism.

The Chapman Police Department said the act was unacceptable and promised to prosecute those responsible to the full extent of the law.

Anyone with information has been encouraged to report it to City Hall at 785-922-6582 or the Chapman Police Department at 785-922-6211.

