Curfew set for Chapman park restrooms as officials search for vandals

Officials search for the culprits after a park restroom is vandalized in Chapman on May 23, 2023.
Officials search for the culprits after a park restroom is vandalized in Chapman on May 23, 2023.(City of Chapman)
By Sarah Motter
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 12:44 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHAPMAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Park restrooms in Chapman will now close each night due to a rise in vandalism as officials continue to search for the culprit.

Officials with the City of Chapman say on Tuesday, May 23, that bathrooms in city parks will now close at 8 p.m. each night as they have become the targets of recent vandalism.

The Chapman Police Department said the act was unacceptable and promised to prosecute those responsible to the full extent of the law.

Anyone with information has been encouraged to report it to City Hall at 785-922-6582 or the Chapman Police Department at 785-922-6211.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dozens of untagged lines, set lines and a television are found at Fall River Reservoir on...
Dozens of untagged lines, TV found at Kansas reservoir prompt second warning
A sign hangs on the entrance of the Rolling Hills Missile Silo.
$1.3 million missile silo hits the real estate market in Central Kansas
Top from left to right: Sara O'Brien, Justin Kaberline, Kelly Kaberline. Bottom: Al Kelley,...
5 arrested after drugs found in 3 vehicles in separate Topeka traffic stops
Sean M. Reese
Attempted murder suspect turns himself in after homemade explosives found
FILE
West Topeka street closes as crews repair large water main break

Latest News

(File) SUV uses the K-Tag lane on the Kansas Turnpike.
Kansas drivers reminded of travel tips ahead of Memorial Day weekend trips
The Clearinghouse award was given to the Douglas County Clerk's Elections Office for excellence...
Douglas County Clerk’s Election Office receives excellence in election administration
Man accused of attempting to murder Lawrence woman booked into jail
Jackson Co. detainee found unresponsive in cell, pronounced dead