Cities in Kansas found to be among most affordable for home buyers

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A handful of cities in Kansas have been found to be among the most affordable in the nation for home buyers.

With median home sales having burst from $313,000 in the first quarter of 2019 to $436,800 in the first quarter of 2023, personal finance website WalletHub.com says on Tuesday, May 23, it released its report on 2023′s Most Affordable Cities for Home Buyers.

In order to find which cities were more affordable for home buyers than others, WalletHub said it compared 300 U.S. cities across ten metrics. Data sets ranged from the costs of homes and their maintenance to tax rates and vacancy rates.

The report ranked Kansas City 99th overall with a total score of 60.36. Wichita was ranked 135th overall with a total score of 57.99. Lastly, Overland Park ranked 155th overall with a total score of 56.4.

To the east, St. Louis was ranked 54th overall with a total score of 63.29 while Springfield was ranked 131st with a total score of 58.23.

In Oklahoma, Broken Arrow ranked 59th overall with a total score of 63.13. Oklahoma City ranked 84th overall with a total score of 61.31 and was quickly followed by Tulsa in 88th with a total score of 60.97. Norman ranked 118th overall with a total score of 59.24.

To the west, Aurora ranked 89th with a total score of 60.97 and was quickly followed by Pueblo in 98th with a total score of 60.49. Meanwhile, Centennial ranked 103 with a total score of 60.18 followed by Thornton at 108th with a total score of 59.86 and Greeley ranked 110th with a total score of 59.72. Arvada was ranked 112th with a total score of 59.63 while Colorado Springs ranked 120th overall with a total score of 59.1. Next, Westminster ranked 130th with a total score of 58.25 and Longmont ranked 153rd with a total score of 56.45 as Fort Collins ranked 185th with a total score of 53.79. Lastly, Boulder ranked 294th with a total score of 30.04

In Nebraska, Omaha ranked 167th with a total score of 55.25 while Lincoln ranked 172nd overall with a total score of 54.75.

The report also found that Centeinnial had the fifth-highest maintenance affordability while Arvada had the fifth-lowest vacancy rate.

WalletHub found the most affordable cities for home buyers include:

Montgomery, Ala. Flint, Mich. Toledo, Ohio Detroit, Mich. Akron, Ohio

The least affordable cities for home buyers include:

Santa Barbara, Cali. Berkeley, Cali. Santa Monica, Cali. Glendale, Cali. Burbank, Cali.

For more information or to see where other cities fall, click HERE.

