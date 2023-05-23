Cashmere Popcorn presents check to Capper Foundation for funds raised during Autism Awareness Month

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka shop owner delivered quite the treat to a local non-profit.

Capper Foundation received a $1,000 check Tuesday afternoon at Cashmere Popcorn.

Cashmere owner Angie Anderson donated $10 to Capper Foundation for every bag of popcorn sold during April, Autism Awareness Month. That money will go straight to Capper’s Behavior Support Services program.

“We owe it to our customers, and the patrons in Topeka,” Anderson said. “Everything that was given to us, we definitely need to give back. Every mom-and-pop store I believe does, but it’s just part of what we do.”

Capper’s Behavior Support Services helps families navigate daily life while helping children develop their social and emotional skills.

