Cashmere Popcorn presents check to Capper Foundation for funds raised during Autism Awareness Month

The Capper Foundation was the recipient of the gift.
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 3:44 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka shop owner delivered quite the treat to a local non-profit.

Capper Foundation received a $1,000 check Tuesday afternoon at Cashmere Popcorn.

Cashmere owner Angie Anderson donated $10 to Capper Foundation for every bag of popcorn sold during April, Autism Awareness Month. That money will go straight to Capper’s Behavior Support Services program.

“We owe it to our customers, and the patrons in Topeka,” Anderson said. “Everything that was given to us, we definitely need to give back. Every mom-and-pop store I believe does, but it’s just part of what we do.”

Capper’s Behavior Support Services helps families navigate daily life while helping children develop their social and emotional skills.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dozens of untagged lines, set lines and a television are found at Fall River Reservoir on...
Dozens of untagged lines, TV found at Kansas reservoir prompt second warning
A sign hangs on the entrance of the Rolling Hills Missile Silo.
$1.3 million missile silo hits the real estate market in Central Kansas
Top from left to right: Sara O'Brien, Justin Kaberline, Kelly Kaberline. Bottom: Al Kelley,...
5 arrested after drugs found in 3 vehicles in separate Topeka traffic stops
Sean M. Reese
Attempted murder suspect turns himself in after homemade explosives found
FILE
Jackson Co. detainee found unresponsive in cell, pronounced dead

Latest News

Cashmere owner Angie Anderson donated $10 to Capper Foundation for every bag of popcorn sold...
Cashmere Popcorn makes donation
Kenneth Harkin, K-State Professor of Veterinary Medicine, receives the Zoetis Distinguished...
K-State veterinary medicine professor receives fifth distinguished teacher award
FILE
Memorial Day 2023 Services
Kenn’taevien Charvez Butler, a suspect in a Rowlett, Texas, shooting which injured three...
Police: Texas teen accused of shooting 3 family members believed to be in Kansas City