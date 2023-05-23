$600K awarded to violent crime victims within compensation board’s first 2023 quarter

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - More than 200 victims of various crimes have thus far received financial assistance — equaling over $600,000.

Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach announced the results of the Kansas Crime Victims Compensation Board’s first 2023 quarter. Kobach says 230 victims of violent crime out of 288 applications submitted, and reviewed, have been approved — resulting in a total of $623,172.98 offered to 230 crime victims.

The Division of Crime Victims Compensation is a commodity within the Attorney General’s office. Since the division was established in 1978, the board has helped several victims of violent crime with medical treatment, mental health counseling, lost wages, dependent support, and funeral expenses.

According to the Attorney General’s office, the board determines the claims eligible for assistance and decides how much will be awarded to each victim. There are some limitations the board must follow when awarding aid to claimants.

Maximum total amount: $25,000

Funeral and burial expenses: $7,500

Outpatient mental health counseling: $5,000

Grief counseling for family survivors of homicide victims: $1,500

“Monetary compensation is a vital part of the healing process for individuals who have had their lives upended through the criminal act of others,” said Kristen Czugala, Division Chief for Victim Services.

The Attorney General’s office said funding for the program comes from a portion of assessed court costs, fines, inmate wages, parole fees, and restitution paid by convicted offenders.

To learn more about the Crime Victims Compensation program, click HERE or call (785) 296-2359.

