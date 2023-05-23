$5.2K in watches reported stolen as man helped Manhattan victim move

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - As a suspect in a recent theft in Manhattan helped his alleged victim move, officials say he stole watches worth $5,200 from him.

The Riley County Police Department Activity Report indicates that around 8 a.m. on Monday, May 22, officials were called to the 2100 block of Mackintosh Ct. in Manhattan with reports of theft.

When officials arrived, they said they found a 63-year-old man who reported a 29-year-old man stole three gold watches from him. The victim reported the suspect did so as he helped him move home items into a moving truck.

RCPD noted that the crime cost the man about $5,200. Suspect information has not been released and as of Tuesday, no arrests had been made.

Anyone with information about the crime should report it to RCPD at 785-537-2112 or the Manhattan Riley Co. Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777.

