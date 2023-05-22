Women’s Fund plans spring social fundraiser

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Women are promoting the power of the purse through the Women’s Fund. It’s a philanthropic group working to make a difference in the community.

Karen Taylor and Pam Alexander visited Eye on NE Kansas to discuss their Spring Social fundraiser coming up later this week at Fairlawn Plaza.

The Women’s Fund promotes the impact of collective philanthropy through a fund with the Topeka Community Foundation. Since it started in 2004, they’ve awarded more than $600,000 through a grant application process.

The year, the Women’s Fund awarded four grants totaling $69,000 to Project 2 Restore, Topeka Housing Authority, Topeka Rescue Mission and Valeo Behavioral Health.

The Spring Social will include a silent auction and raffle for a week’s stay at a condo on Orange Beach, Alabama. It takes place from 3 to 6 p.m. Thursday, May 25 at Fairlawn Plaza Mall

For information about the event, to donate to the fund, or to purchase raffle tickets online, visit www.womensfundtopeka.org/events.

