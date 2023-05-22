Woman seriously injured late Sunday in hit-and-run crash on I-70 in KCK

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - A woman suffered serious injuries in a hit-and-run crash late Sunday on Interstate 70 in Wyandotte County, authorities said.

The collision was reported at 10:40 p.m. Sunday on I-70, just west of the 78th Street exit in Kansas City, Kan.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2011 Toyota Camry was westbound in the right lane of I-70 when it struck the rear-passenger corner of a 2023 Jeep Wrangler that was ahead of it in the center lane.

The collision caused both vehicles to lose control. The Toyota was reported to have overturned and come to rest on its top blocking the right lane of westbound I-70.

The patrol said the driver of the Camry left the scene.

The driver of the Jeep, identified as Latasha Savage, 40, of Basehor, sustained serious injuries and was taken to the University of Kansas Hospital in Kansas City, Kan. The patrol said Savage, who was alone in the Jeep, was wearing her seat belt.

The patrol said a second crash was reported two minutes later, at 10:42 p.m. Sunday, when a 2012 Ford F-150 pickup truck that had just entered westbound I-70 from 78th Street came upon the unoccupied Toyota Camry that was overturned and blocking the right lane.

The patrol said the driver of the Ford pickup truck attempted to avoid the Toyota but struck the driver’s-side corner of the car.

The driver of the pickup truck, Larrance Brown, 53, of Kansas City, Kan., was reported to have minor injuries. There was no record of him being transported to the hospital. The patrol said Brown, who was alone in the truck, was wearing his seat belt.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.