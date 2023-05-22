Woman hospitalized after rear-end collision that also left her with citation

FILE
FILE(Riley County Police Department)
By Sarah Motter
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 9:59 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - One woman was sent to the hospital following a rear-end collision in Manhattan over the weekend that left her with a ticket as well.

The Riley County Police Department Activity Report indicates that around noon on Friday, May 19, emergency crews were called to the intersection of Bluemont Ave. and N. 9th St. with reports of an injury crash.

When officials arrived, they said they found a 2010 Toyota Corolla driven by Danae Cartright, 20, of Manhattan, had rear-ended a 2007 Chevrolet Tahoe driven by Miranda Idleman, 38, also of Manhattan.

RCPD noted that Idleman had stopped on Bluemont Ave. facing east as she waited to turn north onto 9th. Cartwright was taken to Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan with a head contusion. She was later released and issued a citation for inattentive driving.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE: Crystal methamphetamine
Oklahoma man arrested after meth, amphetamines found during traffic stop
Hiawatha City Administrator Becky Berger was arrested for multiple traffic violations last...
Hiawatha city administrator arrested for traffic violations in Missouri
Eric Bell
Man found guilty of rape not wrongfully convicted says Kansas Supreme Court
Raymond Meyer
Stolen vehicle found by officers on patrol leads to arrest of Topeka man
Travis Munsell
Man wanted for Oct. incident arrested after spotted at courthouse

Latest News

FILE
Kansas holds steady in report ranking best states for military retirees
Run to the Wall bikers roll through Topeka on Monday morning
Run to the Wall bikers set to roll through Topeka on Monday morning
A sign hangs on the entrance of the Rolling Hills Missile Silo.
$150 million missile silo hits the real estate market in Central Kansas