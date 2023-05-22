Woman hospitalized after rear-end collision that also left her with citation

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - One woman was sent to the hospital following a rear-end collision in Manhattan over the weekend that left her with a ticket as well.

The Riley County Police Department Activity Report indicates that around noon on Friday, May 19, emergency crews were called to the intersection of Bluemont Ave. and N. 9th St. with reports of an injury crash.

When officials arrived, they said they found a 2010 Toyota Corolla driven by Danae Cartright, 20, of Manhattan, had rear-ended a 2007 Chevrolet Tahoe driven by Miranda Idleman, 38, also of Manhattan.

RCPD noted that Idleman had stopped on Bluemont Ave. facing east as she waited to turn north onto 9th. Cartwright was taken to Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan with a head contusion. She was later released and issued a citation for inattentive driving.

