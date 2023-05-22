West Topeka street closes as crews repair large water main break

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A street in West Topeka has closed after a large water main break erupted so crews may perform emergency repairs.

Officials with the City of Topeka announced on Monday, May 22, that a large water main break has erupted on SW 10th St. west of the Urish intersection.

Currently, crews said SW 10th is completely closed 100 feet west of the intersection.

Officials expect the closure to be in place for about two to three weeks.

