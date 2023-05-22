Topeka Police competes against fire department in annual Battle of the Badge

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Police Department faced off against the Topeka Fire Department in the 7th annual Battle of the Badges Blood Drive.

TPD Captain Colleen Stuart told 13 News that the purpose of the event is to collect blood donations during a time of year that sees a drop in the amount of blood available for those who may have had surgery or suffered a traumatic wound.

“We have blood drives like this, we have community blood drives,” Stuart said. “So we just encourage people to have a little fun, you know, vote between police and fire and really help out our community.”

The previous six years of the Battle of the Badges have left each department with three wins under their belts. This year will determine who comes out on top.

“Three years it’s been the fire department, three years the trophy has resided with the police department. This year is the tie breaker.”

Captain Stuart describes TPD’s relationship with the fire department as a “sibling rivalry” that benefits the community most of all.

They aimed to collect 62 units of blood but fell short, ending the day with 44 units.

The police department collected the most donations and will maintain their winning title until next year.

