Topeka firm shares upcoming business plans at 15th-anniversary celebration

The group marked its 15th anniversary with an announcement about a new location.
By Tori Whalen
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 4:55 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka firm has plans to grow following its 15th anniversary in business.

The Jones Advisory Group started in 2008 as a financial planning firm that helps build and manage retirement plans for Topeka families. Founder and president Megan Jones said she is blessed to help the community with its finances thus far and thought hosting such an event would allow her to show her gratitude.

“We work with families in the community on their retirement planning, and we have been doing it now for 15 years,” said Jones. “So, kind of a slow start when you start a financial planning firm in 2008. But I am just blessed that we have been able to continue to do so for our community, and obviously, we live in the community and the families that we work with. We just want to say ‘thank you’ to the Topeka community for allowing us to continue to serve you and be a part of your lives for the last 15 years.”

Jones says she has been a Topeka resident her whole life and feels firmly implanted in the community. Therefore, Jones has no intention of moving any time soon. So, Jones is diving into her business and would like to expand its services for her clients with a new building.

“I have lived here my whole life,” said Jones. “My husband has lived here all of his life. We are embedded in Topeka. We are not going anywhere, so we are putting our money where our mouth is. We are actually going to be expanding, and we are breaking ground on a new building later this year. We are moving out to I-70, next to Security Benefit. We are going to be continuing to expand our services and option with our families, and so, we are really excited about it.”

The Jones Advisory Group is located at 2951 SW Woodside Dr. A date for the groundbreaking of the new building has yet to be announced.

