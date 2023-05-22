Shots fired in Brown Co. lead to possible felony charges as incident continues

FILE
FILE(Seluryar / CC BY-SA 2.0)
By Sarah Motter
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 6:42 AM CDT
HIAWATHA, Kan. (WIBW) - Those responsible for shots fired in Brown County over the weekend have been recommended to turn themselves in before more felony charges are considered.

The Brown Co. Sheriff’s Office says that around 3:15 p.m. on Sunday, May 21, officials were called to an area of Linden Rd. with reports that a gun had been fired from a light blue Chevy Cruze from the vehicle’s back window.

Around 2 p.m., officials said reports of shots fire near the west end of Hiawatha City Lake were also reported.

While no injuries have been reported yet, the Sheriff’s Office said the incident could have resulted in serious injury or death.

Officials said more than one person was involved in the shooting and the sheriff has recommended they come forward as additional felony charges are expected the longer the case proceeds.

Anyone with information about the incident should report it to the Brown Co. Sheriff’s Office at 785-742-7125.

