Shawnee Heights, Seaman high school host 2023 commencement ceremonies

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Hundreds of graduates from Shawnee Heights and Seaman high schools crossed the stage today during 2023 commencement ceremonies.

Shawnee Heights graduation was scheduled for 11:00 a.m. at the Stormont-Vail Events Center with Seaman High School following at 2:00 p.m.

Graduates have a variety of plans after graduation, ranging from college, to starting a career, to serving in the armed forces.

Katlyn Claspill of Shawnee Heights High School said that despite the challenges she faced, she was able to overcome them with the help of her friends and twin sister. She plans to attend Washburn University to study psychology.

“Honestly, it’s been such a rocky journey,” she said. “but I got to meet so many different people, so many experiences. It’s been really fun.”

Isaac Wilson, also of Shawnee Heights, says that he’s eager to see what the future has in store for him. Wilson will pursue a degree in Kinesiology from Kansas State University.

“I’m excited for the new chapter, what’s coming up next in my life,” he said. “Meeting new people, new friends, and just fulfilling what my parents what me to do, I’m excited.”

The ceremonies buzzed with the excitement as these young adults began the next phase of their lives, diplomas in hand. Inspiring speeches detailed the obstacles the class of 2023 had to overcome, like the COVID-19 pandemic that transformed their high school experience.

