Shawnee Heights, Seaman high school host 2023 commencement ceremonies

Graduates of Shawnee Heights and Seaman high schools crossed the stage during today's...
Graduates of Shawnee Heights and Seaman high schools crossed the stage during today's commencement ceremony.(none)
By Callie Holthaus
Published: May. 21, 2023 at 7:12 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Hundreds of graduates from Shawnee Heights and Seaman high schools crossed the stage today during 2023 commencement ceremonies.

Shawnee Heights graduation was scheduled for 11:00 a.m. at the Stormont-Vail Events Center with Seaman High School following at 2:00 p.m.

Graduates have a variety of plans after graduation, ranging from college, to starting a career, to serving in the armed forces.

Katlyn Claspill of Shawnee Heights High School said that despite the challenges she faced, she was able to overcome them with the help of her friends and twin sister. She plans to attend Washburn University to study psychology.

“Honestly, it’s been such a rocky journey,” she said. “but I got to meet so many different people, so many experiences. It’s been really fun.”

Isaac Wilson, also of Shawnee Heights, says that he’s eager to see what the future has in store for him. Wilson will pursue a degree in Kinesiology from Kansas State University.

“I’m excited for the new chapter, what’s coming up next in my life,” he said. “Meeting new people, new friends, and just fulfilling what my parents what me to do, I’m excited.”

The ceremonies buzzed with the excitement as these young adults began the next phase of their lives, diplomas in hand. Inspiring speeches detailed the obstacles the class of 2023 had to overcome, like the COVID-19 pandemic that transformed their high school experience.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hiawatha City Administrator Becky Berger was arrested for multiple traffic violations last...
Hiawatha city administrator arrested for traffic violations in Missouri
KVOE News file photo.
Hoard of animals found in storage facility push Emporia shelter over capacity
Tonya L. Finan, 44, of Topeka, was arrested and transported to the Shawnee County Department of...
Topeka woman in custody following aggravated assault
FILE: Crystal methamphetamine
Oklahoma man arrested after meth, amphetamines found during traffic stop
The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office has released a summary of events for the Sunday, May 14...
Authorities say Victoria’s Bar shooting stemmed from verbal altercation with motorcycle group

Latest News

Raymond Meyer
Stolen vehicle found by officers on patrol leads to arrest of Topeka man
Travis Munsell
Man wanted for Oct. incident arrested after spotted at courthouse
FILE
Federal bill introduced to help rural Kansans gain better access to broadband
Lawrence, Kansas Police Department
Standoff at Lawrence hotel ends with none in custody