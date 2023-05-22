Shawnee Co. DA discusses recent shootings, homicides

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The City of Topeka has seen 17 homicides in the first five months of the year. In addition, several shooting incidents in the city and county have gained attention, including one at a South Topeka bar that injured one person, left more than 70 shell casings behind, and led to seven arrests.

Shawnee Co. District Attorney Mike Kagay visited Eye on NE Kansas to update his role in the investigations, and offer his perspective on recent crime. Kagay said a common thread in the violence is the absence of conflict resolution skills. In most instances, he said, these are not random acts of violence.

Kagay said his office has received some of the investigative reports on the Mother’s Day shooting outside Victoria’s Bar. He said they will be reviewing the reports to decide what charges, if any, are appropriate against the various people alleged to be involved.

