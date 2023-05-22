Salvation Army announces summer mobile feeding sites in Topeka for 2023

FILE
FILE(KWTX)
By Sarah Motter
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 12:51 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Salvation Army has announced the locations of its summer mobile feeding sites in the Capital City for 2023.

The Topeka Salvation Army announced on Monday, May 22, that it will once again provide a Summer Feeding Program in 2023. Children and their families will be fed throughout the summer starting on Monday, June 5, until Friday, July 28.

Officials noted that nutrition is crucial to fighting food insecurity in children. During the summer, many go hungry because school is no longer there to provide hot, nutritious meals. Salvation Army is there to cover the gaps and provide a nutritious lunch for children in disadvantaged areas.

“Food is a basic human need that we provide at The Salvation Army through our food pantry and community meal program year-round,” said Capt. Christian Lopez, corps officer of the Salvation Army states. “Being able to expand services to feed children this summer is not only a great opportunity, but our responsibility in feeding all the children of our community.”

Mobile feeding sites in 2023 will include the following:

  • Timberly/Ripley Apartments - 339, SE Lawrence between 11:30 and 11:50 a.m.
  • Paradise Plaza - 1110 SE Powell St. between noon and 12:30 p.m.
  • Deer Creek housing unit - 423 SE Winfield St. between 12:30 and 12:50.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE: Crystal methamphetamine
Oklahoma man arrested after meth, amphetamines found during traffic stop
Hiawatha City Administrator Becky Berger was arrested for multiple traffic violations last...
Hiawatha city administrator arrested for traffic violations in Missouri
Eric Bell
Man found guilty of rape not wrongfully convicted says Kansas Supreme Court
Travis Munsell
Man wanted for Oct. incident arrested after spotted at courthouse
Raymond Meyer
Stolen vehicle found by officers on patrol leads to arrest of Topeka man

Latest News

FILE
Manhattan man reports he was held at knifepoint by man he knew
Pottawatomie County Sheriff's Office badge
Officials warn of scam involving fake lawyer, promise of hundreds of thousands
FILE
Manhattan disturbance leads to arrest of man on slew of warrants
FILE - Riley County Police Department
Man who urinated on another’s router threatened with brick, both trespassed