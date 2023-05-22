Salvation Army announces summer mobile feeding sites in Topeka for 2023

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Salvation Army has announced the locations of its summer mobile feeding sites in the Capital City for 2023.

The Topeka Salvation Army announced on Monday, May 22, that it will once again provide a Summer Feeding Program in 2023. Children and their families will be fed throughout the summer starting on Monday, June 5, until Friday, July 28.

Officials noted that nutrition is crucial to fighting food insecurity in children. During the summer, many go hungry because school is no longer there to provide hot, nutritious meals. Salvation Army is there to cover the gaps and provide a nutritious lunch for children in disadvantaged areas.

“Food is a basic human need that we provide at The Salvation Army through our food pantry and community meal program year-round,” said Capt. Christian Lopez, corps officer of the Salvation Army states. “Being able to expand services to feed children this summer is not only a great opportunity, but our responsibility in feeding all the children of our community.”

Mobile feeding sites in 2023 will include the following:

Timberly/Ripley Apartments - 339, SE Lawrence between 11:30 and 11:50 a.m.

Paradise Plaza - 1110 SE Powell St. between noon and 12:30 p.m.

Deer Creek housing unit - 423 SE Winfield St. between 12:30 and 12:50.

