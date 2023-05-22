Run to the Wall bikers set to roll through Topeka on Monday morning

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Bikers from across the nation are scheduled to roll through Topeka on Monday morning as part of the annual Run for the Wall.

Bikers stayed Sunday night in Junction City before they were scheduled to take off early Monday along eastbound Interstate 70.

The motorcyclists were scheduled to stop at the Topeka Service Area on the Kansas Turnpike just east of the capital city, where they were provided gas to top off their bikes’ tanks.

The Run for the Wall is an annual event that brings motorcycle riders together as they cross the United States en route to Washington, D.C., where they will honor veterans on Memorial Day weekend.

Several hundred motorcycle riders were scheduled to take part in the Run for the Wall’s Central Route, which started Wednesday, May 17, in Ontario, Calif., and is slated to end on Friday, May 26, in the Wahington, D.C., area.

