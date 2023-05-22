Rock Chalk Roundball Classic celebrates 15th year

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - What started as a benefit for the family of a man who lost his life to cancer continues today to support the youngest fighters.

The Rock Chalk Roundball Classic is celebrating its 15th year. Voice of the Jayhawks Brian Hanni started it. He visited Eye on NE Kansas with one of this year’s “Starting 5,” Nolan Anderson, age 5, and his mom Amanda.

Hanni says more than 50 former Kansas Jayhawks players and other VIPs will take part in this year’s activities. The money raised will benefit families like the Anderson’s, whose children are battling cancer.

Amanda said it was a big help to their family to be chosen as a beneficiary this year. She says they do a lot of traveling for Nolan’s treatments and related medical issues. Plus, they recently learned one of his medications is not covered by insurance. She and her husband juggle Nolan’s needs with the needs of his twin sister and older sister at home in Topeka.

In addition to Nolan, the rest of the Starting 5 and 6th man are Hayden, 13, Carlton; Isamel, 4, Dodge City; Raven, 1, Topeka; Lilly, 11, Topeka; and Hunter, 6, Scranton.

The 15th annual Roundball Classic basketball game is 7 p.m. June 8 at Free State High School in Lawrence. Tickets are available at Jefferson’s and Johnny’s Tavern, including their Topeka locations.

The Gala Dinner is 6 p.m. June 9 at KU’s Burge Union. A few tickets remain for that and are available at rockchalkroundballclassic.com.

The Roundbowl Classic bowling event is at Noon, June 10 at Royal Crest Lanes, Lawrence. Visit rockchalkroundballclassic.com for information on registering a team.

WIBW-TV will air the Roundball Classic basketball game tape-delayed at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 10.

