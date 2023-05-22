Police identify three victims shot to death Sunday morning at Klymax Lounge

A shooting at Klymax Lounge Sunday morning killed three people and left another two injured.
A shooting at Klymax Lounge Sunday morning killed three people and left another two injured.(KCTV5)
By Greg Dailey
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 11:54 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Officers have released the names of the three people shot and killed at a nightclub over the weekend.

The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department stated the victims who died in the shooting at Klymax Lounge were:

  • Jason McConnell, 41
  • Clarence Henderson, 33
  • Antoinette Brenson, 25

Police responded to the nightclub Sunday morning just before 1:30 a.m. Officers found two people dead and three others injured at the scene in the 4200 block of Indiana Avenue.

One of the victims died at a hospital, first responders stated.

Brenson was a mom of three and loved ones called her by the nickname Libby. McConnell was a bouncer for the nightclub and was said to get along with everyone.

Henderson was a local rapper and can be seen going live on Facebook shortly before the shooting.

KCPD reported Monday morning the other two victims remained in critical condition.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call detectives at 816-234-5043 or call the TIPS hotline at 816-474-TIPS if they wish to remain anonymous. A reward of up to $25,000 is available for information provided that leads to an arrest in the case.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE: Crystal methamphetamine
Oklahoma man arrested after meth, amphetamines found during traffic stop
Hiawatha City Administrator Becky Berger was arrested for multiple traffic violations last...
Hiawatha city administrator arrested for traffic violations in Missouri
Eric Bell
Man found guilty of rape not wrongfully convicted says Kansas Supreme Court
Travis Munsell
Man wanted for Oct. incident arrested after spotted at courthouse
Raymond Meyer
Stolen vehicle found by officers on patrol leads to arrest of Topeka man

Latest News

FILE
West Topeka street closes as crews repair large water main break
FILE - (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)
15th anniversary of Meridian Way Wind Farm celebrated as success continues
FILE
Manhattan man reports he was held at knifepoint by man he knew
Pottawatomie County Sheriff's Office badge
Officials warn of scam involving fake lawyer, promise of hundreds of thousands
FILE
Manhattan disturbance leads to arrest of man on slew of warrants