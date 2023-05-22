Police identify three victims shot to death Sunday morning at Klymax Lounge

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Officers have released the names of the three people shot and killed at a nightclub over the weekend.

The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department stated the victims who died in the shooting at Klymax Lounge were:

Jason McConnell, 41

Clarence Henderson, 33

Antoinette Brenson, 25

Police responded to the nightclub Sunday morning just before 1:30 a.m. Officers found two people dead and three others injured at the scene in the 4200 block of Indiana Avenue.

One of the victims died at a hospital, first responders stated.

Brenson was a mom of three and loved ones called her by the nickname Libby. McConnell was a bouncer for the nightclub and was said to get along with everyone.

Henderson was a local rapper and can be seen going live on Facebook shortly before the shooting.

KCPD reported Monday morning the other two victims remained in critical condition.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call detectives at 816-234-5043 or call the TIPS hotline at 816-474-TIPS if they wish to remain anonymous. A reward of up to $25,000 is available for information provided that leads to an arrest in the case.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.