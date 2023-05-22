Officials warn of scam involving fake lawyer, promise of hundreds of thousands

POTTAWATOMIE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Officials have warned Kansans about an ongoing scam over Facebook Messenger which involved a fake attorney and a promise of hundreds of thousands of dollars.

The Pottawatomie Co. Sheriff’s Office took to Facebook on Monday, May 22, to warn residents of an ongoing scam emerging on the social media platform. In this scam, a person identifies themselves as attorney Larry R. Park and contacts victims through Facebook Messenger.

Officials noted that the scammer claims to be an attorney who was given the victim’s information by a person they know. They say they work with an organization that helps veterans, the elderly and those who may need a bit more financial assistance.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, this is when the scammer requests a Fed-Exed check for $200 made out to him to open a bank account with the promise of $100,000 to $200,000 being deposited into the account.

Officials indicated a resident was almost a victim of the scam, but realized the warning signs before the money was sent. A search of Larry R. Parker on Facebook returns an attorney who claims to specialize in government grant money. All posts on this profile appear from Sept. 2022 and all photos used are much older.

The Sheriff’s Office said scammers often target elderly or vulnerable groups of residents. It said residents should remember that if something sounds too good to be true, it is most likely a scam.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.