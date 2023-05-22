Monday forecast: Mild and dry to begin the week

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Another nice day ahead with highs slightly warmer than yesterday as the gradual warming trend continues. Likely going to remain dry until a chance for pop up showers/storms return by Wednesday afternoon.

Taking Action:

The weather pattern this week (and weekend) will bring low chances for showers/storms and will need to be taken on a day by day basis. Scenarios could range anywhere from a specific location staying dry with all chances except one or getting rain multiple days. DO NOT cancel any outdoor plans for the week at this time.



With an area of rain in southwest Kansas early this morning, that is coming with clouds so there may be some clouds moving into northeast KS through the morning. Different models offer different scenarios on how much cloud cover there will be and that’s going to be the biggest uncertainty for much of the week. The one difference is it will likely be dry today and tomorrow while any clouds Wednesday through Friday may produce showers/storms.

Normal High: 79/Normal Low: 57 (WIBW)

Today: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s-low 80s. Winds S/SE 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Mostly Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to low 60s. Winds SE around 5 mph.

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the low-mid 80s. Winds SE 5-10 mph.

The timing of these storms will need to be adjusted as we get closer to mid-week but latest indications are that most of the storms will develop due to daytime heating in the afternoon and weaken or dissipate by the evening. Severe weather is unlikely this week but lightning and locally heavy rain will need to be monitored.

While yesterday it did look like the chance of storms would continue through the holiday weekend, models have backed off on the chance. Because it was such a low probability of rain to begin with, the rain chances have been removed but do not be surprised if we have to put chances back in the 8 day this week. Again most areas are expected to remain dry for the next 8 days and even the times rain does exist, it will not be a washout, there will be a lot of dry time.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.