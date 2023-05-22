Manhattan man reports he was held at knifepoint by man he knew

By Sarah Motter
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 1:30 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A man in Manhattan reported to police that he was held at knifepoint by a man that he knew over the weekend.

The Riley County Police Department Activity Report indicates that around 8:55 a.m. on Sunday, May 21, officials were called to the 400 block of N. 6th St. in Manhattan with reports of an aggravated battery.

When officials arrived, they said they found a 52-year-old man who reported a 32-year-old man he knew had held him down at knifepoint and attempted to stab him.

As of Monday, RCPD has not said any arrests have been made and have not released any suspect information.

Anyone with information about the incident should report it to RCPD at 785-537-2112 or the Manhattan Riley Co. Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777.

