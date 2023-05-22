Manhattan disturbance leads to arrest of man on slew of warrants

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A disturbance in Manhattan led officials to arrest a man already wanted on a slew of warrants stemming from various incidents.

The Riley County Police Department Activity Report indicates that around 4:45 p.m. on Saturday, May 20, officials were called to an area of Manhattan with reports of a disturbance.

When officials arrived, they said they found a man, identified as Tony Hoover, 30, of Manhattan, who had allegedly attacked a 31-year-old woman he knew. He was also found to have two Riley Co. District Court warrants out for his arrest.

RCPD noted that the warrants stem from original charges of burglary and probation violations which were the result of aggravated burglary and possession of stolen property. He also was found to have two Manhattan Municipal Court warrants for driving while suspended and a motion to revoke parole for theft.

As of Monday, Hoover remains behind bars on a $14,750 bond.

