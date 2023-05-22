Manhattan business out $19.7K after catalytic converters, pool items stolen

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - One Manhattan business lost about $19,700 after catalytic converters and pool items were stolen over the weekend.

The Riley County Police Department Activity Report indicates that around 11:15 a.m. on Friday, May 19, officials were called to the 500 block of Pillsbury Dr. in Manhattan with reports of burglary and theft.

When officials arrived, they said employees of Energy Center Manhattan Pool reported multiple miscellaneous pool items - including pumps, filters, valves, a ladder deck, a spa vacuum and more - were stolen from the business. The crime cost the business about $13,700.

Employees also reported the catalytic converts of five vehicles on the property were cut off and stolen, as well as a diesel particulate filter. This crime cost about $6,000.

In total, RCPD indicated the business was out $19,700. Currently, it is unknown if both crimes are related.

Anyone with information about the crimes should report it to RCPD at 785-537-2112 or the Manhattan Riley Co. Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777.

