Man who urinated on another’s router threatened with brick, both trespassed

FILE - Riley County Police Department(RCPD)
By Sarah Motter
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 12:39 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - After a man urinated on another man’s router in Manhattan and was threatened with a brick, both men were criminally trespassed from the other’s property.

The Riley County Police Department Activity Report indicates that around 6:15 p.m. on Friday, May 19, officials were called to the 1300 block of N. Manhattan Ave. in Manhattan with reports of criminal damage to property and an aggravated assault.

When officials arrived, they said they found a 30-year-old man had entered a 43-year-old man’s home and urinated on his internet router. The 43-year-old then threatened the other man with a brick.

RCPD noted that both men were issued criminal trespasses from the other’s home. Officials did not say any arrests were made and did not release any further victim or suspect information.

