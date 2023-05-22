‘The Little Mermaid’ opens in theaters this weekend

The wait is over – Disney's "The Little Mermaid" hits theaters this weekend. (Source: CNN, Walt Disney Pictures)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 12:06 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The wait is over.

“The Little Mermaid” hits theaters Friday in a new and expanded version of the beloved film.

While several new songs were written for the movie, “Part of Your World” remains the centerpiece.

The live-action and CGI reimagining of “The Little Mermaid” stars Halle Bailey as Ariel, a role she earned on the strength of her voice.

The filmmakers said when Bailey auditioned, she shut her eyes and sang “Part of Your World” so beautifully that it left casting directors in tears.

They knew immediately that Bailey had to be Ariel.

“The Little Mermaid” also stars Melissa McCarthy as Ursula, Javier Bardem as King Triton, Jacob Tremblay as Flounder and Daveed Diggs as Sebastian.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE: Crystal methamphetamine
Oklahoma man arrested after meth, amphetamines found during traffic stop
Hiawatha City Administrator Becky Berger was arrested for multiple traffic violations last...
Hiawatha city administrator arrested for traffic violations in Missouri
Eric Bell
Man found guilty of rape not wrongfully convicted says Kansas Supreme Court
Travis Munsell
Man wanted for Oct. incident arrested after spotted at courthouse
Raymond Meyer
Stolen vehicle found by officers on patrol leads to arrest of Topeka man

Latest News

FILE - Secretary of the Air Force Frank Kendall speaks during a Senate Armed Services budget...
Air Force looks to better control access to classified data after intelligence leak
FILE - Riley County Police Department
Man who urinated on another’s router threatened with brick, both trespassed
FILE - Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., speaks at a town hall, Sunday, April 30, 2023, in Charleston,...
Tim Scott launches 2024 presidential bid, seeks optimistic contrast with other top rivals
FILE - Bryan Kohberger, left, looks toward his attorney, public defender Anne Taylor, right,...
Judge enters not guilty plea for suspect in stabbing deaths of 4 college students in Idaho
Jefferson's offers teachers in Topeka free entrée to celebrate start of summer