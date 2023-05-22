Lane closure on Topeka street set to impact traffic for 3 days

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A lane closure on a busy Topeka street is set to impact traffic for about three days.

Officials with the City of Topeka say that on Tuesday, May 23, crews will close the right southbound lane of SW Wanamaker Rd. on the north side of 21st St.

Crews with NPL said the closure is needed so they can install a new business gas main.

Officials noted that the closure is expected to last about three days.

