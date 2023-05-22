Kansas holds steady in report ranking best states for military retirees

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A recent report has found that Kansas runs in the middle of the road when it comes to best states for military retirees.

With May dedicated as Military Appreciation Month and Memorial Day just around the corner, WalletHub.com says on Monday, May 22, that it released its report on 2023′s Best & Worst States for Military Retirees.

To help troops plan their years after service, WalletHub said it compared all 50 states and Washington, D.C., across metrics that indicate retirement-ready friendliness toward veterans. Data sets ranged from job opportunities for veterans to affordable housing and the quality of VA hospitals.

The report ranked Kansas 22nd overall with a total score of 52.34. It ranked 37th for economic environment, 20th for quality of life and 10th for health care. The Sunflower State was also found to have the third-most affordable housing.

To the south, Oklahoma ranked 13th overall with a total score of 54.05. It ranked 8th for economic environment, 6th for quality of life and 43rd for health care.

To the east, Missouri ranked 17th overall with a total score of 52.92. It ranked 22nd for economic environment, 22nd for quality of life and 23rd for health care.

To the west, Colorado ranked 35th overall with a total score of 48.61. It ranked 44th for economic environment, 15th for quality of life and 27th for health care.

To the north, Nebraska ranked 40th overall with a total score of 47.44. It ranked 47th for economic environment, 26th for quality of life and 18th for health care. It was also found to have the second-most affordable housing.

The best states for military retirees were found to be:

  1. Florida
  2. South Carolina
  3. Virginia
  4. Minnesota
  5. Connecticut

The worst locations were found to be:

  1. Oregon
  2. Washington, D.C.
  3. Nevada
  4. Mississippi
  5. Vermont

For more information or to see where other states fall, click HERE.

