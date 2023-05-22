K-State’s Jaylen Pickle calls it a career

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State defensive lineman Jaylen Pickle announced on Twitter Saturday night that he’ll be retiring from football.

Pickle will be forgoing his final year of eligibility remaining, citing his health as the reason for hanging up his cleats.

I’m sorry this took so long to write! I love you all !🖤 pic.twitter.com/3Pf6S5k7bc — Jaylen Pickle (@Jaypick45) May 21, 2023

“Although I wanted to keep playing and continue my career I know my body would not keep up and unfortunately there is more to life than just football,” he said in his post.

He thanked K-State fans for everything they’ve given him in the last five years, and said he hopes he was able to pour back into them.

