K-State’s Jaylen Pickle calls it a career

K-State DE Jaylen Pickle going through drills at Salina Fieldhouse
K-State DE Jaylen Pickle going through drills at Salina Fieldhouse(wibw)
By Katie Maher
Published: May. 21, 2023 at 8:25 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State defensive lineman Jaylen Pickle announced on Twitter Saturday night that he’ll be retiring from football.

Pickle will be forgoing his final year of eligibility remaining, citing his health as the reason for hanging up his cleats.

“Although I wanted to keep playing and continue my career I know my body would not keep up and unfortunately there is more to life than just football,” he said in his post.

He thanked K-State fans for everything they’ve given him in the last five years, and said he hopes he was able to pour back into them.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hiawatha City Administrator Becky Berger was arrested for multiple traffic violations last...
Hiawatha city administrator arrested for traffic violations in Missouri
KVOE News file photo.
Hoard of animals found in storage facility push Emporia shelter over capacity
Tonya L. Finan, 44, of Topeka, was arrested and transported to the Shawnee County Department of...
Topeka woman in custody following aggravated assault
FILE: Crystal methamphetamine
Oklahoma man arrested after meth, amphetamines found during traffic stop
The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office has released a summary of events for the Sunday, May 14...
Authorities say Victoria’s Bar shooting stemmed from verbal altercation with motorcycle group

Latest News

FILE - Ian Boswell crosses the finish line first for the 200 mile race in the Garmin UNBOUND...
4K riders gear up to take on Garmin UNBOUND Gravel courses around Emporia
Former Topeka High softball star Nija Canady
Nija Canady reflects on her freshman year at Stanford
Nija Canady reflects on her freshman year at Stanford
Leaders from North Kansas City and Clay County dropped a bombshell Friday when they released an...
Royals confirm talks with North Kansas City, Clay County regarding proposed ballpark site