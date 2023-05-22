Jefferson’s offers teachers in Topeka free entrée to celebrate start of summer

Jefferson's, 29th and Wanamaker
Jefferson's, 29th and Wanamaker(WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 7:29 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Jefferson’s is offering educators in the Capital City a reprieve with a free entrée to honor the end of the school year and the start of another relaxing summer.

With school officially out for the summer, officials at Jefferson’s Restaurant, based in Lawrence, said they would like to thank local educators for their hard work. Between May 22 - 28, school employees in the Topeka area will be offered a free entrée anytime to include their choice of a free burger, wings, salad or handheld entrée.

Officials noted that the offer is only available for dine-in at its Topeka location.

“Jefferson’s wants to thank school employees for their dedication throughout the school year and help them kick off their summer break on a high note,” said Jefferson’s President Brandon Graham. “If anyone deserves a thank you this time of year, it’s our hard-working local school employees.”

Jefferson’s said the offer includes all Topeka school employees - teachers, administration and support staff. Diners will be asked to present a valid school ID badge.

Officials indicated that the offer is limited to one entrée per employee and is only good for entrée s - it cannot be substituted for other menu items. The wing entrée is also a choice of 10 traditional wings or 12 boneless.

Jefferson’s can be found in Topeka at 2915 SW Wanamaker Rd. and is open between 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Sunday.

To see a full Jefferson’s menu, click HERE.

