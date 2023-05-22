Illegal gambling devices seized at Emporia convenience store

By Jerick Tafoya
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Authorities seized several gambling machines inside an Emporia convenience store Monday.

The Emporia Police Department partnered with the Kansas Racing and Gaming Commission (KRGC) this morning during an investigation into illegal gambling devices inside an Emporia convenience store. The investigation began several weeks ago after EPD received information about the gambling devices.

EPD officers and KRGC enforcement agents executed a search warrant at the BP location at 2102 W. 6th Ave.

Local authorities seized five illegal gaming machines, an ATM, and cash from the business.

Kansas law, K.S.A. 21-6403(e)(1)(B) defines a “gambling device” as a machine that is “designed, manufactured or altered primarily for use in connection with gambling…(i) [w]hich when operated may deliver, as the result of chance, any money or property; or (ii) by the operation of which a person may become entitled to receive, as the result of chance, any money or property….”

Currently, no arrests have been made in connection to the investigation. The investigation is ongoing.

Live at Five